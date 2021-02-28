Foot Locker Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 22,156 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 280% compared to the average volume of 5,830 call options.

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L acquired 594,868 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $22,349,190.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,017 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,425.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 965,117 shares of company stock worth $36,712,984 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FL. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Foot Locker from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Foot Locker from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Foot Locker from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Foot Locker from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foot Locker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.09.

Foot Locker stock opened at $48.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $54.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.52.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.17%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

