Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Issued By KeyCorp

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tenneco in a report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.76.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.66. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

NYSE:TEN opened at $11.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.50. Tenneco has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $12.94.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 46,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $510,529.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,666,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $18,831,913.30. Insiders have sold 5,089,894 shares of company stock valued at $56,653,222 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the third quarter valued at $3,719,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 442,346 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,488,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tenneco by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 304,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 173,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenneco by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,693,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,157,000 after purchasing an additional 103,412 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

