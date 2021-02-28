Cars.com Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CARS)

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 2,639 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 170% compared to the average daily volume of 977 call options.
CARS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.18.
Shares of NYSE CARS opened at $11.67 on Friday. Cars.com has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $14.43. The firm has a market cap of $786.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Cars.com by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $831,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cars.com by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 302,910 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cars.com
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
