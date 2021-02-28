Cars.com Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CARS)

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 2,639 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 170% compared to the average daily volume of 977 call options.

CARS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.18.

Shares of NYSE CARS opened at $11.67 on Friday. Cars.com has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $14.43. The firm has a market cap of $786.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.22). Cars.com had a negative net margin of 151.54% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.57 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cars.com will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Cars.com by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $831,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cars.com by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 302,910 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

