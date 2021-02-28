Truist Securiti Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Evolus in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.86) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.94). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Evolus’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist downgraded Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Evolus from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Evolus from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.59.

Evolus stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.03, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. Evolus has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $14.81. The company has a market capitalization of $408.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.59.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOLS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Evolus by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

