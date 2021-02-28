Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share (NYSE:WRE)

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%.

WRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

Shares of WRE stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 188,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,144,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,170,000 after purchasing an additional 81,975 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 40,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

