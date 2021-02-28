Analysts Offer Predictions for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut anticipates that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%.

Separately, Barrington Research cut U.S. Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

USPH opened at $117.24 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $45.13 and a 1-year high of $143.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.54 and a 200-day moving average of $106.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.35%.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $640,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USPH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 336.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 46.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 10,593 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at $1,229,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 17.3% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 58,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599 shares in the last quarter.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

