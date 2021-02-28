Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €95.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on shares of Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Nord/LB set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of Puma and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on shares of Puma and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €94.40 ($111.06) target price on shares of Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €86.10 ($101.29).

Shares of ETR PUM opened at €87.98 ($103.51) on Wednesday. Puma has a 1-year low of €40.00 ($47.06) and a 1-year high of €93.44 ($109.93). The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion and a PE ratio of 183.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of €85.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of €81.07.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

