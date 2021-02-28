UBS Group Reiterates €94.40 Price Target for Puma (ETR:PUM)

UBS Group set a €94.40 ($111.06) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Independent Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Nord/LB set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of Puma and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €86.10 ($101.29).

PUM opened at €87.98 ($103.51) on Wednesday. Puma has a fifty-two week low of €40.00 ($47.06) and a fifty-two week high of €93.44 ($109.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of €85.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of €81.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.29.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

