AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) PT Set at €23.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.84 ($29.22) price objective on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €24.20 ($28.47) target price on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.50 ($28.82) target price on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €23.27 ($27.37).

Get AXA SA (CS.PA) alerts:

Shares of EPA CS opened at €20.80 ($24.47) on Thursday. AXA SA has a 52-week low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 52-week high of €27.69 ($32.58). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €19.47 and a 200-day moving average of €18.00.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

See Also: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for AXA SA (CS.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA SA (CS.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.