Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€190.00” Price Target for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oddo Bhf set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Independent Research set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €184.06 ($216.54).

Shares of VOW3 opened at €173.02 ($203.55) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion and a PE ratio of 21.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is €159.70 and its 200-day moving average is €146.78. Volkswagen AG has a fifty-two week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a fifty-two week high of €173.66 ($204.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

