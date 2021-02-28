Insider Buying: Pantheon International PLC (PIN.L) (LON:PIN) Insider Acquires 59 Shares of Stock

Pantheon International PLC (PIN.L) (LON:PIN) insider Susannah Nicklin purchased 59 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,464 ($32.19) per share, for a total transaction of £1,453.76 ($1,899.35).

PIN stock opened at GBX 2,415 ($31.55) on Friday. Pantheon International PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,268.53 ($16.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,555 ($33.38). The company has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,455.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,295.31. The company has a current ratio of 26.42, a quick ratio of 26.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

Get Pantheon International PLC (PIN.L) alerts:

About Pantheon International PLC (PIN.L)

Pantheon International Plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in investing in a portfolio of private equity assets managed by third party managers across the world. The Company’s primary investment objective is to maximize capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of private equity funds and directly in private companies.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon International PLC (PIN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon International PLC (PIN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.