Insider Buying: NB Private Equity Partners Limited (NBPE.L) (LON:NBPE) Insider Purchases £23,900 in Stock

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (NBPE.L) (LON:NBPE) insider John Falla purchased 2,000 shares of NB Private Equity Partners Limited (NBPE.L) stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,195 ($15.61) per share, with a total value of £23,900 ($31,225.50).

LON:NBPE opened at GBX 1,190 ($15.55) on Friday. NB Private Equity Partners Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 518 ($6.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,250 ($16.33). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,201.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,066.32. The company has a market cap of £556.57 million and a P/E ratio of 726.05.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from NB Private Equity Partners Limited (NBPE.L)’s previous dividend of $0.29. NB Private Equity Partners Limited (NBPE.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 35.63%.

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (the Fund) is a Guernsey-based closed-end investment company. The Fund’s objective is to produce attractive returns by investing in the private equity asset class through income investments direct equity investments and fund investments while managing investment risk through diversification across asset class, vintage year, geography, industry and sponsor.

