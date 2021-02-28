Derek Harding Acquires 3,166 Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Stock

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) insider Derek Harding acquired 3,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,000 ($39.20) per share, for a total transaction of £94,980 ($124,091.98).

Derek Harding also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, Derek Harding acquired 5 shares of Spectris stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,960 ($38.67) per share, for a total transaction of £148 ($193.36).

Shares of LON SXS opened at GBX 3,034 ($39.64) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,082.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,750.75. Spectris plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,058 ($26.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,256 ($42.54).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a GBX 46.50 ($0.61) dividend. This is a positive change from Spectris’s previous dividend of $21.90. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.12%.

SXS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,603.57 ($34.02).

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

