Nicholas J. Donaldson Sells 8,000 Shares of Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW.L) (LON:GAW) Stock

Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW.L) (LON:GAW) insider Nicholas J. Donaldson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,721 ($127.01), for a total value of £777,680 ($1,016,043.90).

Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW.L) stock opened at GBX 9,555 ($124.84) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of £104.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £101.78. Games Workshop Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 3,564 ($46.56) and a 52-week high of £121.60 ($158.86). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.09.

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

