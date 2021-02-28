Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.V) (CVE:PRN) Given a C$43.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$43.00 target price on Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.V) (CVE:PRN) in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.V) stock opened at C$0.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.95. Profound Medical Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.61 and a 52-week high of C$1.25.

In related news, Senior Officer Aaron Davidson bought 39,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$364,182.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 70,245 shares in the company, valued at C$646,254.

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

