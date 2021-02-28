Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€110.00” Price Target for Safran (EPA:SAF)

Safran (EPA:SAF) received a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €109.75 ($129.12).

SAF opened at €113.25 ($133.24) on Friday. Safran has a 52-week low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 52-week high of €92.36 ($108.66). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €111.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €105.98.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

