Barclays Reiterates €14.00 Price Target for Iberdrola (BME:IBE)

Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IBE has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a €13.20 ($15.53) target price on Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.20 ($13.18) price target on Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Iberdrola currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €12.05 ($14.17).

Iberdrola has a 1 year low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 1 year high of €7.30 ($8.59).

