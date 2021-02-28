TTEC (TTEC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect TTEC to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TTEC stock opened at $84.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.09 and its 200 day moving average is $66.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. TTEC has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $91.08.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on TTEC from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TTEC from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTEC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

