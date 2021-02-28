Reviewing Fortis (NYSE:FTS) and Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP)

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) and Fortis (NYSE:FTS) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

This table compares Korea Electric Power and Fortis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Korea Electric Power 0.16% 0.13% 0.05% Fortis 13.88% 6.00% 2.07%

3.8% of Korea Electric Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of Fortis shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Korea Electric Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Korea Electric Power and Fortis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Korea Electric Power 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fortis 1 3 7 0 2.55

Fortis has a consensus price target of $59.57, suggesting a potential upside of 54.73%. Given Fortis’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fortis is more favorable than Korea Electric Power.

Risk & Volatility

Korea Electric Power has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortis has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Korea Electric Power and Fortis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Korea Electric Power $47.34 billion 0.27 -$1.88 billion ($1.46) -6.88 Fortis $6.62 billion 2.72 $1.30 billion $1.92 20.05

Fortis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Korea Electric Power. Korea Electric Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fortis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fortis beats Korea Electric Power on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, combined-cycle, integrated gasification combined cycle, hydro, wind, solar, fuel cell, biogas, and other sources. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a total of 671 generation units, including nuclear, thermal, hydroelectric, and internal combustion units with an installed generation capacity of 83,672 megawatts. Its transmission system consisted of 34,440 circuit kilometers of lines of 765 kilovolts and others, including high-voltage direct current lines, as well as 864 substations with an installed transformer capacity of 326,329 megavolt-amperes; and distribution system included 125,067 megavolt-amperes of transformer capacity and 9,641,891 units of support with a total line length of 504,402 circuit kilometers. The company provides electricity to residential, commercial, educational, industrial, agricultural, street lighting, and overnight power usage. It also offers utility plant maintenance and architectural engineering, information, communication line leasing, resources development, and fly ashes recycling services, as well as sells nuclear fuel. Korea Electric Power Corporation was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc. operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity. The company also sells wholesale electricity to other entities in the western United States; owns gas-fired and hydroelectric generating capacity totaling 65 MW; and distributes natural gas to approximately 1,048,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in British Columbia, Canada. In addition, it owns and operates the electricity distribution system that serves approximately 572,000 customers in southern and central Alberta; owns 4 hydroelectric generating facilities with a combined capacity of 225 MW; and provides operation, maintenance, and management services to five hydroelectric generating facilities. Further, the company distributes electricity in the island portion of Newfoundland and Labrador with an installed generating capacity of 143 MW; and on Prince Edward Island with a generating capacity of 130 MW. Additionally, it provides integrated electric utility service to approximately 67,000 customers in Ontario; approximately 270,000 customers in Newfoundland and Labrador; approximately 31,000 customers on Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands; and approximately 15,000 customers on certain islands in Turks and Caicos. The company also holds long-term contracted generation assets in Belize consisting of 3 hydroelectric generating facilities with a combined capacity of 51 MW; and the Aitken Creek natural gas storage facility. It also owns and operates approximately 91,000 circuit Kilometers (km) of distribution lines; and approximately 49,500 km of natural gas pipelines. Fortis Inc. was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in St. John's, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.