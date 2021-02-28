NIO (NIO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

NIO (NYSE:NIO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $45.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.23 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.53. NIO has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $66.99.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NIO shares. HSBC lifted their price target on NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Nomura started coverage on NIO in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.54.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

