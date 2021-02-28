Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to post $146.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $147.00 million and the lowest is $146.80 million. Columbia Banking System reported sales of $143.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year sales of $579.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $573.50 million to $586.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $584.40 million, with estimates ranging from $572.10 million to $596.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 22.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,548,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,675,000 after acquiring an additional 162,107 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,760,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,901,000 after acquiring an additional 109,827 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,951,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,961,000 after purchasing an additional 402,570 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,215,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,547,000 after acquiring an additional 218,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,758,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,129,000 after buying an additional 12,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $44.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.12 and its 200 day moving average is $32.95. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $49.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

