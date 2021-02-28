Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Given Buy Rating at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

TLPFY traded up $8.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,155. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.80. Teleperformance has a 1 year low of $83.16 and a 1 year high of $179.09.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced omnichannel customer experience management services worldwide. The company provides automation solutions that incorporate natural language processing and omnichannel solutions; back-office services, such as outsourced payroll and workforce management, payment procedures/client order processing, fraud risk management, order and account management, invoicing and refunds, coding, and social media content moderation; and contact center solutions comprising customer care, technical support, and customer acquisition.

