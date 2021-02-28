Vodi X Reaches One Day Volume of $3,061.00 (VDX)

Vodi X (CURRENCY:VDX) traded 148.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 27th. Vodi X has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and $3,061.00 worth of Vodi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vodi X coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Vodi X has traded 74.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00054832 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.82 or 0.00693579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00027271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006706 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00032311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00058535 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00039431 BTC.

VDX is a coin. Vodi X’s total supply is 1,397,703,183 coins and its circulating supply is 534,406,210 coins. Vodi X’s official website is vodix.io . Vodi X’s official message board is medium.com/@VodiX . The Reddit community for Vodi X is /r/VodiX

According to CryptoCompare, “Vodi is a mobile platform boasting 5+ million users in over 200 countries and is tokenizing its ecosystem by launching Vodi X. Vodi X complements the already vibrant existing Vodi platform with the use of blockchain technology. It is a one-stop-shop for mobile financial services with a mission to give back to its users. Product offerings on the Vodi mobile app include money transfer, prepaid mobile recharge (top-ups) and eGift cards alongside with powerful communication tools. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vodi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vodi X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vodi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

