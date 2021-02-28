ColossusXT Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $356.00 (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. During the last week, ColossusXT has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $5.73 million and $356.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002616 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000308 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 104.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.08 or 0.00380311 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00028317 BTC.

ColossusXT Coin Profile

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,712,304,234 coins and its circulating supply is 12,671,262,407 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io

ColossusXT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

