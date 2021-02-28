QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) vs. Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Head to Head Survey

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) and Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get QAD alerts:

This table compares QAD and Rapid7’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QAD 1.08% 3.18% 1.24% Rapid7 -21.61% -69.25% -7.68%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for QAD and Rapid7, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QAD 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rapid7 0 2 10 0 2.83

Rapid7 has a consensus target price of $91.91, suggesting a potential upside of 20.55%. Given Rapid7’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rapid7 is more favorable than QAD.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.9% of QAD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of Rapid7 shares are held by institutional investors. 67.4% of QAD shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Rapid7 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QAD and Rapid7’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QAD $310.77 million 3.06 -$15.95 million N/A N/A Rapid7 $326.95 million 12.09 -$53.85 million ($0.74) -103.03

QAD has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rapid7.

Risk & Volatility

QAD has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rapid7 has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

QAD beats Rapid7 on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes. The company also provides demand and supply chain planning solutions to manage various procurement, manufacturing, inventory, distribution, and sales activities; global trade and transportation solutions to manage and optimize network of carriers for shipments; embedded analytics and business intelligence that offers data to measure performance; and internationalization, which supports companies that manufacture and distribute their products worldwide. In addition, it offers customer support and product update services, as well as professional services, including consulting, deployment, training, technical, development, and integration. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels; and distributors and sales agents. It serves automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products manufacturing companies. QAD Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc. provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals. The company's other products include Nexpose, an on-premise version of company's vulnerability risk management solution; AppSpider, an on-premise version of company's application security testing solution; Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution; and InsightOps that enables organizations to store and search data in real time. It offers its products through a combination of perpetual and term software licenses, cloud-based subscriptions, and managed services. The company serves customers in a range of industries, including technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, education, real estate, transportation, government, and professional services industries through sales teams, and indirect channel partner relationships, as well as directly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It has a strategic partnership with Snyk to deliver end-to-end application security to organizations developing cloud native applications. Rapid7, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.