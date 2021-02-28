Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Given Hold Rating at Kepler Capital Markets

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DPSGY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of DPSGY remained flat at $$49.85 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 35,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,035. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $53.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.13 and its 200 day moving average is $48.04. The firm has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

