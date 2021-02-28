Gemini Dollar Market Cap Achieves $120.25 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Over the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $120.25 million and approximately $10.88 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00055503 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.67 or 0.00694950 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00027419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006773 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00032478 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00059005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00039464 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Coin Profile

Gemini Dollar is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 120,009,589 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

