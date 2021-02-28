Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 27th. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and approximately $135.89 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00073216 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002733 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 241.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00010167 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,289,617,008 coins and its circulating supply is 10,998,149,855 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZILUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.