LockTrip (LOC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.81 Million

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Over the last week, LockTrip has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LockTrip token can now be purchased for about $1.53 or 0.00003391 BTC on popular exchanges. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $22.81 million and approximately $175,167.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LockTrip Token Profile

LOC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LockTrip

