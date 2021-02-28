ZKSwap (ZKS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $82.37 Million

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. In the last week, ZKSwap has traded 70.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZKSwap token can currently be purchased for $2.39 or 0.00005333 BTC on popular exchanges. ZKSwap has a market capitalization of $191.28 million and approximately $82.37 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $212.57 or 0.00474140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00069045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000939 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00079184 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00080839 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00053018 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $205.63 or 0.00458646 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,000 tokens.

ZKSwap Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

