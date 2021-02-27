Honest (HNST) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $34,532.00

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. During the last seven days, Honest has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. One Honest coin can now be purchased for about $0.0218 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. Honest has a market cap of $2.05 million and $34,532.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.87 or 0.00478511 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00069099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000942 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00079666 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00080889 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00053421 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $206.67 or 0.00460268 BTC.

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

