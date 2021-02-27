Expanse (EXP) Price Reaches $0.15

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 29.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 27th. Expanse has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and $139,171.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Expanse has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,538.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,428.43 or 0.03136772 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.90 or 0.00364318 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $470.34 or 0.01032845 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.21 or 0.00446231 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $181.61 or 0.00398797 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.89 or 0.00256675 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00023397 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

