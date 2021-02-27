PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Reaches $1.28 on Top Exchanges

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $138.49 million and $1.41 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ token can currently be bought for about $1.28 or 0.00002803 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00074190 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 245.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00010166 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,499,077 tokens. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

