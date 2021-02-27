Critical Survey: Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) vs. Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) and Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Get Bilibili alerts:

Bilibili has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Automatic Data Processing has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bilibili and Automatic Data Processing, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bilibili 0 3 8 0 2.73 Automatic Data Processing 4 10 5 0 2.05

Bilibili presently has a consensus target price of $45.77, indicating a potential downside of 63.66%. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus target price of $167.94, indicating a potential downside of 3.50%. Given Automatic Data Processing’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Automatic Data Processing is more favorable than Bilibili.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bilibili and Automatic Data Processing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bilibili $973.59 million 42.20 -$185.15 million ($0.57) -221.00 Automatic Data Processing $14.59 billion 5.10 $2.47 billion $5.92 29.40

Automatic Data Processing has higher revenue and earnings than Bilibili. Bilibili is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Automatic Data Processing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.1% of Bilibili shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.7% of Automatic Data Processing shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Automatic Data Processing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bilibili and Automatic Data Processing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bilibili -25.28% -30.90% -12.85% Automatic Data Processing 17.07% 46.13% 5.94%

Summary

Automatic Data Processing beats Bilibili on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions. Its offerings include payroll, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, workforce management, insurance, retirement, and compliance services. The PEO Services segment provides HR outsourcing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses through a co-employment model. This segment offers benefits package, protection and compliance, talent engagement, comprehensive outsourcing, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.