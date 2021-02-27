Ink Trading Down 28.2% Over Last 7 Days (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. In the last seven days, Ink has traded 28.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ink has a market cap of $497,127.82 and approximately $84,776.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.46 or 0.00484716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00069808 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000937 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00078605 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00080754 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00053727 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.32 or 0.00477894 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The official website for Ink is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

