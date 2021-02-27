Navcoin (NAV) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $959,157.00

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Navcoin has a market cap of $25.33 million and $959,157.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 31.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000774 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000521 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00015402 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 70,978,740 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.