SparkPoint Trading Up 19.2% This Week (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One SparkPoint coin can now be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. SparkPoint has a market cap of $73.44 million and $7.57 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SparkPoint has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SparkPoint

SRK is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,995,773,501 coins and its circulating supply is 7,398,791,627 coins. SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

