Lethean (LTHN) Market Cap Hits $370,589.86

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lethean has a total market cap of $370,589.86 and $77.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lethean has traded down 16.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,568.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,466.31 or 0.03148684 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.36 or 0.00367974 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.11 or 0.01037402 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.21 or 0.00447100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.69 or 0.00396590 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.08 or 0.00255706 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00023603 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

