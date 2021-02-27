Niobio Cash (NBR) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One Niobio Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. Niobio Cash has a total market capitalization of $65,305.90 and approximately $63.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Niobio Cash alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000195 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 34.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Niobio Cash Profile

Niobio Cash (NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Niobio Cash (NBR) is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. The Niobio team main objective is to sponsor the research and development of new technologies that are based on niobium (ore). Thus, 5% of the total mined, by the partner pools, will be destined for a fund, for the purpose of sponsoring projects pertaining to this raw material. It's currently being used in important and diverse areas, such as magnetic resonance scanners, jet aircraft turbines, nuclear industry and gas pipelines. Without pre-mining or ICO. Only 336 million units of Nióbio Cash will be mined. “

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Niobio Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niobio Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.