Abyss (ABYSS) Price Tops $0.0511

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. In the last week, Abyss has traded down 30.5% against the US dollar. One Abyss token can now be purchased for about $0.0511 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges. Abyss has a total market capitalization of $11.69 million and approximately $203,876.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00057332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $332.02 or 0.00717046 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00027724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006749 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00034249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00059230 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00040609 BTC.

Abyss Profile

Abyss is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 tokens. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance

Buying and Selling Abyss

