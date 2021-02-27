Rupee One Day Trading Volume Tops $39.00 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rupee has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. Rupee has a total market cap of $98,316.92 and approximately $39.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rupee alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00051471 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002083 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000099 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee Profile

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 42,288,250 coins. Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Rupee Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RUPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Rupee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.