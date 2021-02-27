EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). EverQuote reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 160%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover EverQuote.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.79 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EVER shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. EverQuote has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

In other EverQuote news, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 3,125 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $101,281.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,393 shares in the company, valued at $7,110,527.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 20,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $743,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,676,304.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,184,581. 45.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 192.1% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 432,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after acquiring an additional 284,276 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 51.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 696,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,914,000 after purchasing an additional 236,820 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 10,511.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 189,200 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,902,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 981.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 153,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

EVER traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.98. 367,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,553. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.99 and a beta of 1.58. EverQuote has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.50.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Article: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EverQuote (EVER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.