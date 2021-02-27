Alpha Quark Token (AQT) Hits Market Cap of $23.75 Million

Alpha Quark Token (CURRENCY:AQT) traded down 34.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. During the last seven days, Alpha Quark Token has traded up 69.9% against the US dollar. One Alpha Quark Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.98 or 0.00012925 BTC on exchanges. Alpha Quark Token has a market capitalization of $23.75 million and approximately $59.10 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.68 or 0.00487471 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00071816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00080086 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00080942 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00055580 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.38 or 0.00495466 BTC.

Alpha Quark Token Profile

Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,969,473 coins. The official website for Alpha Quark Token is alphaquark.io

Alpha Quark Token Coin Trading

