Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (FARN.L) (LON:FARN) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $367.54

Shares of Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (FARN.L) (LON:FARN) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 367.54 ($4.80) and traded as low as GBX 325.15 ($4.25). Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (FARN.L) shares last traded at GBX 331 ($4.32), with a volume of 24,319 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £153.59 million and a P/E ratio of -2.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 369.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 353.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.91.

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy operates as a clinical stage drug discovery and development company in Finland. It has a pipeline of drug development projects focusing on acute trauma, cancer growth and spread, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidates are Traumakine, a recombinant human IFN beta-1a, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS); and Clevegen, an immunotherapy candidate, designed to prevent tumor growth and metastasis that targets the tumor immune suppressor molecule; and D-ARDS, a diagnostic tool to estimate ARDS severity and to follow ARDS outcome.

