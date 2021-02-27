Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE:JTD) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.28

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE:JTD) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.28 and traded as low as $14.24. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund shares last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 74,391 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JTD. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 346,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after buying an additional 42,991 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 25,519 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 231,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 22,982 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 96,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 33,684 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, Santa Barbara Asset Management, Inc, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

