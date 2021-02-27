Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Investor Shares (MUTF:VBMFX) Stock Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.48

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Investor Shares (MUTF:VBMFX)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.48 and traded as low as $11.31. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Investor Shares shares last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 0 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average is $11.58.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Investor Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Investor Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.