Elron Electronic Industries (OTCMKTS:ELRNF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.58

Elron Electronic Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ELRNF)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.58 and traded as low as $3.55. Elron Electronic Industries shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 3,332 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average is $3.01. The firm has a market cap of $112.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 0.75.

Elron Electronic Industries (OTCMKTS:ELRNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter. Elron Electronic Industries had a negative net margin of 189.82% and a negative return on equity of 19.61%.

Elron Electronic Industries Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides technology products in the medical devices and cyber fields. The company offers BrainsGate, a minimally invasive treatment for ischemic stroke; Pocared, an automated microbiology lab system for infectious diseases diagnosis; CartiHeal implants for cartilage and bone repair in weight bearing joints; Coramaze, a transfemoral mitral valve repair system with atraumatic anchoring; Notal Vision, a remote monitoring of patients at risk of vision loss from age-related macular degeneration; cyber intelligence platform that detects and defuses threats before they become cyberattacks; Alcide, a dev-to-production security tool for workloads running on kubernetes platforms; and SecuredTouch a behavioral biometrics for mobile transactions.

