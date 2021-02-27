Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Five Star Senior Living had a net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%.

NASDAQ:FVE traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $6.68. The stock had a trading volume of 273,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,402. The stock has a market cap of $210.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.20. Five Star Senior Living has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Five Star Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living Communities, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs).

