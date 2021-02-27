Blue Planet Investment Trust (LON:BLP) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $26.07

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (LON:BLP)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 26.07 ($0.34) and traded as high as GBX 31 ($0.41). Blue Planet Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 31 ($0.41), with a volume of 27,544 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 26.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 23.67. The company has a market cap of £14.10 million and a PE ratio of -6.48.

Blue Planet Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:BLP)

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Blue Planet Investment Management Ltd. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in equities, exchange traded funds, equity-related securities, and bonds issued by companies, government, and other types of issuers.

