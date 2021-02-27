Melon Price Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Melon token can now be bought for approximately $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Melon has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Melon has a market cap of $57.42 million and $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00056943 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.64 or 0.00726603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00028894 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006842 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00035310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00059682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00041133 BTC.

About Melon

Melon is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 tokens. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Melon is melonport.com

Melon Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

